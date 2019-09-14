Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lifted Check Point Software Tech. LTD (CHKP) Position; Salzman & Company Stake in Moodys (MCO) Decreased by $698,880

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 41,312 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, up from 37,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 565,810 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 550,659 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/04/2018 – MONTENEGRO’S GDP GROWTH TO SLOW TO 3.5% IN 2018: MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Und/Aa2 Enh To Bryant Sd 25, Ar’s Golt Bonds, Series B; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES PIAGGIO’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; B1 RTGS AFFIRMED; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gardner Denver’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A1 Underlying/Aa3 Enhanced To Wayland-Cohocton Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds; 26/03/2018 – South African Rand Rises Further After Moody’s Upgrades Outlook — Market Talk; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Five Cmbs Classes Of Dbwf 2018-AMXP; 29/03/2018 – Scoop: #Duqm refinery project financing hits setback due to Moody’s recent downgrade of #Oman; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO DEFOREST, Wl’S WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS AND NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Takeda Could Face Multiple Downgrade on Shire Deal: Moody’s (1)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,895 shares to 27,255 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,870 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Introduces Record Breaking Security Gateways – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Check Point Software: Weak Billings Growth Keeping Investors From Being Bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Check Point’s 2019 Cloud Security Report Identifies Range of Enterprise Security Challenges in Public Clouds – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Secure Telenor Sweden’s SD-WAN Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PenSam Selects Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator to Support New Risk Modeling Framework – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 694,162 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Saturna Capital invested in 5,689 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hikari Tsushin stated it has 29,980 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Motco has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Altarock Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.13M shares. Brave Warrior Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Profund Advsrs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,266 shares. Oppenheimer Co accumulated 1,630 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Agf Investments America accumulated 32,995 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.17% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 110,284 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 13,474 shares.