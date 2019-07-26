Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lifted By $382,958 Its Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)

Among 5 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. H.C. Wainwright maintained Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. See Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) latest ratings:

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) stake by 17.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to "Hold". The firm has "Buy" rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 22 with "Neutral" rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned "Equal-Weight" rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $195.76 million activity. 17,000 shares were sold by Johnson Craig A, worth $1.04 million on Tuesday, January 29. On Friday, March 1 Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 275,000 shares. venBio Select Advisor LLC had sold 686,820 shares worth $50.14M on Wednesday, February 20. On Friday, March 1 Boxer Capital – LLC sold $29.33M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 425,000 shares.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

