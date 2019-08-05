Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $623,120 as Stock Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $1.48 Million

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 22,461 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, up from 18,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 77,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 70,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry accumulated 45,708 shares. Cahill owns 11,084 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schaller Gru Inc owns 5,009 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 779,749 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated accumulated 20,983 shares. Saratoga And Inv Mngmt reported 3,580 shares stake. Mount Vernon Md has invested 0.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 135,012 shares. Kempen Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 222,149 shares. 9,223 were accumulated by Perkins Coie. Biondo Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 62,622 shares in its portfolio. Scotia reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi owns 26,654 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. North Star Management Corporation owns 106,312 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares to 56,583 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,041 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares to 106,805 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,701 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.