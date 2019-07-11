Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Increased Check Point Software Tech. LTD (CHKP) Holding; MODEC TOKYO SHS (MDIKF) Shorts Up By 34.04%

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP) stake by 15.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 4,980 shares as Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP)’s stock declined 1.04%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 37,942 shares with $4.80 million value, up from 32,962 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech. Ltd now has $18.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 586,725 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

MODEC INC TOKYO SHS (OTCMKTS:MDIKF) had an increase of 34.04% in short interest. MDIKF’s SI was 31,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 34.04% from 23,500 shares previously. It closed at $25.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Monday, April 15 report. Evercore maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero Nasdaq:CHKP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “25 Million Infected Devices: Check Point Research Discovers New Variant of Mobile Malware – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “June 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Emotet Takes a Break, but Possibly Not for Long – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software Blows the Lid off Cloud Threats with New Security Analytics Solution – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,218 shares to 57,587 valued at $15.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stake by 1,748 shares and now owns 14,908 shares. Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.