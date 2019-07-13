Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Increased By $623,120 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Capital Senior Living (CSU) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 36 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 31 cut down and sold stakes in Capital Senior Living Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 22.56 million shares, down from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Capital Senior Living Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 23 New Position: 13.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 7,789 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 77,881 shares with $6.29M value, up from 70,092 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $328.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation for 4.52 million shares. Coliseum Capital Management Llc owns 1.95 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 519,071 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 586,007 shares.

More notable recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Capital Senior Living Corporation’s (NYSE:CSU) 49% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Capital Senior Living Appoints Kimberly Lody as President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Capital Senior Living Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $174.62 million. The firm provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s independent living services include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, dietary and similar programs, and ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 406,653 shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) has declined 64.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M

Analysts await Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 105.88% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Capital Senior Living Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7.47 million activity.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $89 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $88 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 3,225 shares to 97,505 valued at $10.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,750 shares and now owns 49,575 shares. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has invested 2.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 7,320 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 0.55% or 145,610 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.2% or 220,346 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp reported 1,005 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx, Texas-based fund reported 60,150 shares. Berkley W R holds 5.74% or 308,650 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De owns 5.98M shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Westwood Mgmt Il has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reliance Of Delaware owns 88,079 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Inc reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bragg Fincl Advsr accumulated 94,984 shares or 1% of the stock. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.86% or 4.76M shares. Salem Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.42% or 9,518 shares.