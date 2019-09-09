Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Position by $331,760 as Share Value Declined; Kestrel Investment Management Holding in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Upped by $4.53 Million as Shares Declined

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 150,096 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 55,471 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, down from 57,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 957,621 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $626.26M for 19.35 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares to 41,140 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment invested in 5,489 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,452 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 12,576 shares. Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 82,553 shares. Guinness Asset Management reported 3.47% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Motco invested in 0.44% or 31,015 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.52% or 20,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 32,939 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com reported 598,003 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fort Lp holds 15,995 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 7,406 shares in its portfolio. Com State Bank has invested 0.22% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Aspen Invest Mgmt holds 0.7% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 7,000 shares.