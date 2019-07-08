Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding By $317,020; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted By $22.24 Million Its Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holding

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,310 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 39,350 shares with $9.53M value, down from 40,660 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $118.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $269.2. About 484,833 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased Bhp Group Plc (BBL) stake by 114.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp acquired 463,336 shares as Bhp Group Plc (BBL)’s stock declined 0.66%. The P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 866,836 shares with $41.85 million value, up from 403,500 last quarter. Bhp Group Plc now has $126.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 912,496 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO; 23/04/2018 – Brazil Federal Court Extends Deadline for Samarco Dam Settlement: BHP; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased Dowdupont Inc (Call) stake by 324,000 shares to 250,000 valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) stake by 147,800 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) was reduced too.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.60 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. Shares for $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Inc reported 583,161 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Shell Asset Management owns 45,469 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Madrona Fincl Services Ltd holds 6.37% or 24,015 shares. Aimz Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 890 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 40 shares. Bailard Incorporated stated it has 33,498 shares. Geode Management Limited Co reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Scotia Capital has 119,784 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 49,356 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.11% or 4,634 shares. Toth Finance Advisory reported 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.17% or 12,044 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.45% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Among 15 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco had 24 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained it with “Buy” rating and $255 target in Friday, March 8 report. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $235 target.