Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Analog Devices (ADI) Holding; Biolase (BIOL) Shorts Decreased By 0.54%

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,195 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 3.32%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 93,567 shares with $9.85 million value, down from 96,762 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $42.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.94. About 1.35M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) had a decrease of 0.54% in short interest. BIOL’s SI was 423,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.54% from 426,200 shares previously. With 89,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s short sellers to cover BIOL’s short positions. The SI to Biolase Inc’s float is 3.72%. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 5,823 shares traded. BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) has risen 48.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOL News: 04/04/2018 – BIOLASE INC – ADDITION OF SATO INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO FIVE DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – BIOLASE Names Garrett Sato to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Biolase 4Q Rev $12.6M; 14/03/2018 – Biolase 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – BIOLASE Announces Growing Awareness of Dental Lasers Among Pediatric Dentists, Demonstrating Shift Toward Pain-Free Dentistry; 02/05/2018 – Biolase 1Q Rev $10M; 11/04/2018 – Biolase Alternatives Could Include Commercial Agreement With Another Company, a Merger or Other Business Combination; 07/03/2018 BIOLASE SECURES $6 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 11/04/2018 – BIOLASE Board Of Directors Asks Chairman Jonathan T. Lord, M.D. To Take On Expanded Leadership Role And Explore Strategic Optio; 02/05/2018 – Biolase 1Q Loss $5.02M

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.35 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Automobile Association owns 557,975 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.06% or 8,449 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Co reported 7,171 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 45,899 shares. 131 are held by Assetmark Inc. Cincinnati Ins Communication has invested 1.56% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corp reported 6,669 shares. New England Mngmt owns 12,500 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 61,636 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 30,300 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 4,794 were reported by Sunbelt Securities. Hrt Llc reported 2,924 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 4,980 shares to 37,942 valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 6,168 shares and now owns 23,689 shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Friday, February 15 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity. $271,269 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by SEIF MARGARET K.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, makes, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.94 million. The firm offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

