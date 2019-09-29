Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Expeditors Intl Of Washington (EXPD) as Stock Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Arvest Trust Company Decreased Its Position

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 175,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.55 million, down from 180,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Of Washington (EXPD) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 27,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 35,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 737,149 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 91 shares. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.05% or 144,872 shares. 19,663 are held by Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri owns 4,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.36 million shares stake. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 2,993 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested in 167,632 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust Communication has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 800 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 5,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department owns 10 shares. Creative Planning holds 8,162 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 21,690 shares. 609,987 were reported by Tensile Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35M for 20.13 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX) by 39,937 shares to 293,427 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Van Eck Fds by 62,249 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.