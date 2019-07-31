Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Iterum Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Share (ITRM) Shorts Up By 11.32%

Iterum Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:ITRM) had an increase of 11.32% in short interest. ITRM’s SI was 53,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.32% from 47,700 shares previously. With 6,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Iterum Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s short sellers to cover ITRM’s short positions. The SI to Iterum Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Share’s float is 1.35%. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 7,193 shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 9,281 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 187,041 shares with $10.10M value, down from 196,322 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $237.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 14.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,789 shares to 77,881 valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped L3 Technologies Inc. stake by 2,110 shares and now owns 9,926 shares. Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) was raised too.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company has market cap of $94.12 million. The firm is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. It currently has negative earnings.