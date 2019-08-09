Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake; Iridium Communications (IRDM) Sentiment Is 1.45

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 103 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 71 sold and reduced their holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 91.05 million shares, down from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Iridium Communications Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 67 New Position: 36.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,574 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 97,466 shares with $18.51M value, down from 100,040 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $929.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.73. About 10.31 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,041 shares. Hendershot invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 2.3% stake. Bamco Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1,122 shares. Leisure Capital Management reported 3.02% stake. First State Bank Of Omaha accumulated 209,875 shares. Citizens And Northern invested in 2.64% or 24,885 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.52% or 47,536 shares. Bailard Inc reported 176,404 shares. Beach Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,091 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 1,075 shares. 34,000 were accumulated by Mu Invs Co. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Lc has invested 3.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Linde Plc Com stake by 2,497 shares to 41,140 valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) stake by 8,906 shares and now owns 58,630 shares. Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) was raised too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $215.41’s average target is 7.85% above currents $199.73 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. Needham upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $22,390 activity.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services.