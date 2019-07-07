Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Upped Five Below (FIVE) Holding By $1.71 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Five Below (FIVE) stake by 22.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 13,784 shares as Five Below (FIVE)’s stock declined 2.23%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 75,729 shares with $9.41 million value, up from 61,945 last quarter. Five Below now has $7.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.47. About 582,514 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 7,789 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 77,881 shares with $6.29 million value, up from 70,092 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $322.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,000 are owned by Paragon Associate & Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Donaldson Cap Lc, a Indiana-based fund reported 300,533 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 78,730 are owned by Lafayette Invests. Utah Retirement System has 800,542 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Timber Hill Ltd reported 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.07M shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt accumulated 199 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management accumulated 47,863 shares or 2.03% of the stock. New Jersey-based Quadrant Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qs Limited Co reported 818,228 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca invested 2.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 7,191 were reported by Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Llc. Davenport Com Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 744,586 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon’s Norway sale could be substantial, Wood Mackenzie says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. HSBC maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stake by 1,748 shares to 14,908 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 284 shares and now owns 10,232 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) stake by 19,093 shares to 379,899 valued at $26.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) stake by 11,811 shares and now owns 765,514 shares. Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Five Runaway Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. trade deficit at five-month high; labor market slowing – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Takes a Unique Route to Greener Stores – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Five Common Pitfalls of Sudden Wealth – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 112,294 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Artemis Mngmt Llp has invested 0.09% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.12% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Hilltop Hldgs Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 2,296 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates owns 0.04% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,323 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 13,245 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% stake. 1,967 were reported by Gam Ag. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 910 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc reported 1.05 million shares. 229 were reported by Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc). Utah Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 7,954 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 22,256 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Five Below had 21 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 28. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Thursday, March 28 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 28.