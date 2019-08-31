Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP) stake by 5.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,657 shares as S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 49,239 shares with $5.69 million value, down from 51,896 last quarter. S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 now has $145.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 593,511 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – Ameri100 Leverages Client Base for First SAP Cloud Platform Award; 08/05/2018 – SAP Offers Partner Qualification for SAP® Model Company to Speed Implementation of SAP S/4HANA®; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019; 26/04/2018 – Onapsis Helps SAP Customers Identify and Fix Widespread Critical Security Configuration Risk; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ESKOM SAYS TO INVESTIGATE THE CONTRACT WITH GERMAN SOFTWARE MAKER SAP TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANY’S PROCEDURES AND POLICIES; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist; 05/04/2018 – SAP: Strategic Move Will Strengthen Intelligent Customer Experience Suite of Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 179,928 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Aptar Announces Partnership with TerraCycle’s Loop Platform – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aptargroup Inc (ATR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AptarGroup’s (NYSE:ATR) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aptar Announces Capital Markets Day and Confirms Third Quarter Conference Call Date – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company has market cap of $7.84 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. It has a 36.97 P/E ratio. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AptarGroup, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,913 shares. Qci Asset has invested 0.08% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 182,011 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 2.19% or 4.29 million shares in its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.36% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Parkside Bankshares And Tru has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 10,095 shares. 25,575 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cornerstone Capital Inc invested 3.65% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Ipswich Invest Mngmt Com invested 0.08% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Utah Retirement Systems owns 11,687 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.66% or 47,872 shares. Schroder Gru has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 8,934 shares.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What SAP Can Acquire To Meet Its Revenue Shortfall – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAP Kicks Off First SAP.iO Foundry in Asia – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

