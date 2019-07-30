Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Lathrop Investment Management Trimmed Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $1.01 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 40,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $279.61. About 355,269 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 70,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $286.26. About 506,236 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 47,445 shares to 565,452 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore owns 0.1% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,579 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 1,280 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na reported 919 shares stake. Bessemer Gru Incorporated holds 0.99% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 944,426 shares. 34,689 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. Pitcairn accumulated 21,107 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Cypress Capital Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Violich Management has 1,275 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.44% or 1.54 million shares. 827 were accumulated by Ancora Limited Liability Company. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.46M shares. Main Street Research Lc invested in 1,205 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gemmer Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 226 shares. Optimum Investment invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.85 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 1.71 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. South Texas Money stated it has 33,301 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Finance Inc reported 1,450 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,062 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 380 shares. Epoch Ptnrs owns 1.33 million shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. 13,320 are owned by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.95M shares. Choate Invest Advsr holds 0.03% or 2,422 shares. 4,052 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Company. New York-based Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Daiwa Sb Invests reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cls Invests Llc reported 6,122 shares. 1.40M were reported by 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership. Fincl Consulate reported 923 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).