Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Intuit (INTU) Stake By $456,750; Liquitek Enterprises Has 0.93 Sentiment

Liquitek Enterprises Inc (LIQT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 14 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 15 sold and decreased stakes in Liquitek Enterprises Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 16.11 million shares, down from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Liquitek Enterprises Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 8.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 3.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 49,575 shares with $12.96M value, down from 51,325 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $72.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.38M shares traded or 164.65% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53

Among 9 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $287.67’s average target is 3.20% above currents $278.74 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, April 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $31500 target. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De invested in 141,755 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 50,206 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,517 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 603,604 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. 277 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 1,260 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alta Cap Management Lc holds 75,239 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 97,614 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Llc New York accumulated 2,200 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% or 214 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And Company has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,921 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). American Century Companies accumulated 478,804 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 56,816 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Linde Plc Com stake by 2,497 shares to 41,140 valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped L3 Technologies Inc. stake by 2,110 shares and now owns 9,926 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company has market cap of $110.22 million. The firm makes and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment maker market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing.

The stock decreased 7.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 1.06 million shares traded or 423.01% up from the average. LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500.

