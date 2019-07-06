Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Intuit (INTU) Stake; Air Lease (AL) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $39 target. See Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) latest ratings:

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 3.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 49,575 shares with $12.96M value, down from 51,325 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $70.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $247 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fiduciary has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,308 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 1St Source Bancorporation reported 1,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Saturna Cap stated it has 3.58% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Zacks Invest Management owns 0.12% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 22,211 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 19,890 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 2.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 102,492 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.24% or 19,201 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.16% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,992 shares. Prudential Public Lc owns 4,215 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Communications accumulated 1,164 shares.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines in Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and North America. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. The firm also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold Air Lease Corporation shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Ltd reported 138,843 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gagnon Secs Lc has 5.56% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 742,824 shares. Gam Ag reported 8,170 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 6,112 shares. 840 are owned by First Mercantile Trust Com. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Investment Mgmt has invested 0.74% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 586,030 are held by Lsv Asset Mgmt. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 153,615 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 27,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Regions Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aperio Grp invested in 337,276 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 7,100 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 1,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.