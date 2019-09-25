Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $579,258; Hms Holdings (HMSY) Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.28 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,592 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.06 million, down from 10,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Inc (HMSY) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 102,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 127,330 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12M, down from 229,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 635,724 shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,056 shares to 37,288 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Laboratories Inc Cl A (NYSE:BIO) by 1,990 shares to 7,976 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 83,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $21.84 million for 36.32 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.