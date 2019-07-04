Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Csx (CSX) Position; Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 4,175 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock rose 8.80%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 162,765 shares with $12.18 million value, down from 166,940 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $63.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 1.27M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY

Among 6 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Monday, March 4 report. Mizuho maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, June 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) on Friday, March 8 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. See Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) latest ratings:

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CSX had 15 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $78 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSX in report on Monday, January 7 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSX in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8700 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 17.25 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Linde Plc Com stake by 2,497 shares to 41,140 valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 4,128 shares and now owns 21,594 shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was raised too.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity. Mantle Ridge LP also sold $125.49 million worth of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.26% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 64,234 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bank Na invested in 0.09% or 3,047 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 1.35M shares. 467,185 are held by Castleark Lc. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based James Invest Inc has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Naples Global Limited Liability Com stated it has 21,058 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 6.42% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stock Yards Bank And Trust accumulated 11,943 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 10,718 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 3,625 are owned by Greylin Invest Mangement. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 1.21M shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $66,244 activity. Kronenfeld Mark A. also bought $66,244 worth of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) on Wednesday, March 6.

The stock increased 1.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 147,514 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 31.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. It has a 238.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Pacira BioSciences, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp has invested 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Martingale Asset L P holds 29,721 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. Schroder Grp Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 723,518 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 6,079 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontier Management Lc accumulated 1.38M shares. 151,212 were reported by Aqr Ltd Liability. Glenmede Na reported 1,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Lc invested in 10,426 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 102,488 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 32,664 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Llc owns 69,700 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Legacy Cap Prtnrs owns 47,548 shares.