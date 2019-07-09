Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased By $432,783 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Upped By $872,253 Its Avx New (AVX) Holding

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,699 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 159,250 shares with $18.78M value, down from 162,949 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 11.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased Avx Corp New (AVX) stake by 53.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc acquired 51,309 shares as Avx Corp New (AVX)'s stock declined 14.58%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 146,367 shares with $2.54 million value, up from 95,058 last quarter. Avx Corp New now has $2.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 108,446 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500.

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX)

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $116,281 activity. Another trade for 6,716 shares valued at $116,281 was made by VENUTO PETER on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh reported 17,000 shares. Legal And General Gp Inc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 34,364 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 47,966 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 15,687 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 3.22M shares or 0% of the stock. Axa has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). The Connecticut-based Aqr Lc has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 85,277 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.6% or 64,944 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Ltd has invested 3.37% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). 92,600 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 34,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 22,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 580,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35M was made by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Sfmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amarillo Bancshares, Texas-based fund reported 30,093 shares. Thomas White International has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 113,333 shares. Novare Cap Management Ltd invested in 156,130 shares. 10.23M are owned by Swedbank. 3.49 million are owned by Maverick Ltd. Independent Investors reported 62,630 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na stated it has 55,488 shares. Moreover, Torray Limited Liability Corp has 2.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 195,038 shares. 6,075 were accumulated by Fernwood Management. Mengis Mgmt owns 65,801 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,822 shares. Clal Insur Entertainment Ltd accumulated 2.13% or 738,654 shares. Lafayette Invs reported 44,123 shares.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target.