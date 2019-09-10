Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) as Stock Rose; Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Shares Declined While Tiverton Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 11,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 21,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 634,929 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 93,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 96,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 335,411 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,517 shares to 272,279 shares, valued at $45.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 23,904 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 2,374 were reported by Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.09% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 153,695 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 881,411 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 150 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.45% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability reported 2,500 shares. 5,165 were accumulated by Wright Investors Service. Preferred Llc invested in 0.02% or 829 shares. Nikko Asset Americas reported 4,407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer reported 350 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.18% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87M for 12.40 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $439.32 million for 23.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares to 9,926 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).