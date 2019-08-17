Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $491,893 as Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 196,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 9.71 million shares or 2.27% of the stock. Glenview Bank Tru Dept owns 76,059 shares for 6.17% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 0.89% or 49,589 shares in its portfolio. 246,219 are held by Golub Grp Inc Lc. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 1,150 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.94% or 105,493 shares in its portfolio. 700,000 were accumulated by Highfields Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Seabridge Investment Ltd has 35,004 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability reported 208,832 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 7.17% or 136,875 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 1,078 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Gideon owns 14,964 shares. Private Trust Na invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 349,354 shares to 392,354 shares, valued at $46.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Covington Mgmt reported 276,428 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap Partners LP invested in 0.35% or 11,778 shares. The Tennessee-based Capwealth Advisors has invested 3.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Arkansas-based fund reported 12,450 shares. Opus Incorporated has invested 1.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Birinyi Associates has 6,323 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 90.60 million are owned by Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Sfe Counsel, California-based fund reported 20,650 shares. Signature And Advsr Ltd Llc holds 473,348 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Com reported 467,200 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Trust reported 1.4% stake. Capital World Investors invested in 2.16 million shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc Com.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.