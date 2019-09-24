Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut By $504,560 Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position; Ariel Investments Has Lifted Jll (JLL) Stake By $11.62 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) stake by 24.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,604 shares as Alliance Data Systems (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 11,304 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 14,908 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems now has $6.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 242,652 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data

Ariel Investments Llc increased Jll (JLL) stake by 11.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 82,980 shares as Jll (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 806,778 shares with $113.51 million value, up from 723,798 last quarter. Jll now has $7.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 75,441 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 60C; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 02/04/2018 – JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year; 30/05/2018 – AVIVA INVESTORS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL INDIRECT REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS AND INTEREST IN ENCORE+, WITH AROUND 6 BLN STG IN ASSETS, TO LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Nice Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 3,580 shares to 31,170 valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 3,056 shares and now owns 37,288 shares. Weibo International (NASDAQ:WB) was raised too.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Twitter: Looking Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Upgrades Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data wins Sally Beauty private label credit program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Incorporated reported 14,077 shares stake. Synovus Fincl holds 116 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Barclays Public Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 87,440 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa holds 2,194 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,747 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 67,697 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 11,957 were accumulated by Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited Com. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,735 shares. Bb&T accumulated 2,216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ghp Inv Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,738 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.83 million for 6.02 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15500 lowest target. $163.80’s average target is 27.76% above currents $128.21 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 16. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 14. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ADS in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust invested in 231 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 904,978 shares. 8,060 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Optimum Advisors invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 45,332 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Generation Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.26 million shares. Glenmede Na owns 11,757 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc stated it has 29 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service invested 0.08% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Convergence Investment Ltd Company accumulated 7,943 shares. Principal Grp invested in 200,068 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,432 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 206,383 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang LaSalle has $20600 highest and $17500 lowest target. $185.75’s average target is 35.57% above currents $137.01 stock price. Jones Lang LaSalle had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. The stock of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 10. UBS maintained Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 326,546 shares to 2.28 million valued at $305.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) stake by 6,499 shares and now owns 570,136 shares. Astronova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was reduced too.