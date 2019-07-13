Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut By $335,475 Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding; Yext (YEXT) SI Increased By 6.68%

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,195 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 3.32%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 93,567 shares with $9.85M value, down from 96,762 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $42.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) had an increase of 6.68% in short interest. YEXT’s SI was 3.86M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.68% from 3.62M shares previously. With 780,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s short sellers to cover YEXT’s short positions. The SI to Yext Inc’s float is 5.22%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 314,510 shares traded. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has risen 43.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.74% the S&P500. Some Historical YEXT News: 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Rev $48M Vs. $48M; 22/05/2018 – Yext Spring ’18 Release, Including 15 New Knowledge Assistant Skills, Now Available for General Access; 07/03/2018 – Yext And Trustpilot Partner To Offer New Customer Reviews Integration; 09/03/2018 – Yext Inc. Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC. 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 6% Position in Yext Inc; 16/03/2018 – Yext Powered Billions of Customer Actions Over the Last Year; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yext Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YEXT); 06/03/2018 – Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall to Host Yext’s ONWARD18

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, February 11 to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADI in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corp stated it has 16,240 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 3.27% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,232 shares. Aperio Ltd invested in 0.1% or 218,704 shares. Windsor Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,311 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc reported 9,319 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 0.53% stake. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Qs Invsts invested in 4,189 shares. 26,516 are held by First Manhattan Company. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Advisory Alpha Lc accumulated 0% or 32 shares. Tcw Grp owns 0.1% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 102,749 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity. Shares for $271,269 were sold by SEIF MARGARET K on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 23.81 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.