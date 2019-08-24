Pillar Pacific Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Abbvie (ABBV); Independent Franchise Partners Llp Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) Trimmed by $97.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 4,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,594 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 970,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 103,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 2.23M shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Mngmt holds 0.56% or 55,917 shares. Moreover, Bollard Gp Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,993 shares. Royal London Asset has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hightower Advisors Ltd invested in 0.31% or 569,166 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc owns 36,404 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.75% or 23,124 shares. 2,160 are owned by Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd. Prudential owns 1.81 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne invested in 0.11% or 3,821 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd, a California-based fund reported 21,594 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability holds 1.11% or 618,691 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Blue Edge Capital Ltd has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Iowa Comml Bank has 59,811 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) by 1,748 shares to 14,908 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:SAP) by 2,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,239 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Inc stated it has 0.13% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd has 46,010 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 18,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,665 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.03% stake. Howe And Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 206 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd accumulated 21,586 shares. Shell Asset reported 37,106 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% or 4,345 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 637,269 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 6,651 shares. Amp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 387,916 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 106,424 shares. Blackhill Capital holds 5.8% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 335,766 shares.