Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Cut Its Stake; As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Lifted Its Position

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.655. About 6.20M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 8,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 42,160 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939.75M, down from 50,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 1.37M shares traded or 41.91% up from the average. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 10/05/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Net Sales of $2.75 Billion, Operating Income of $202 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.48, or a 26% year over year increase for the First Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – CALPERS URGES SHAREOWNERS OF PILGRIMS PRIDE TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #6 REGARDING BOARD DIVERSITY FILED BY OXFAM AMERICA AT PILGRIM’S MAY 10 AGM – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC PARENT LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 17/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS ACCEPT GREEK PROPOSAL ALLOWING RIVALS OF GREEK POWER COMPANY PPC DEHr.AT FAIR ACCESS TO LIGNITE-FIRED POWER GENERATION; 11/04/2018 – JBS USA Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water, Electricity and Natural Gas as Part of Company’s First Sustainability Report; 25/05/2018 – Greece’s PPC calls investors to express interest for coal-fired units; 17/04/2018 – EU regulators say Greek concessions will aid power utility PPC’s rivals; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S PRIDE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity holds 55,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 551,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 31,514 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 739,654 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Co accumulated 15,679 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Two Sigma Secs Llc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 748,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Signaturefd Llc owns 9,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp stated it has 338,645 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Towle Company has invested 5.08% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.67 million are owned by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability. Tiverton Asset Limited Co accumulated 14,751 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). International Group Inc reported 927 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,574 shares. 230,460 are owned by Millennium Management. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 34,125 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 50,761 shares. Mngmt Assoc New York reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Umb Bankshares N A Mo has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Charles Schwab accumulated 910,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 27,500 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 42,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC).