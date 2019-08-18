Pilgrims Pride (PPC) Share Price Rose While Denali Advisors Cut Position; Fir Tree Has Upped Navient (NAVI) Stake by $7.05 Million; Stock Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC) by 94.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 179,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 189,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 464,200 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 17/04/2018 – iAnthus Completes Full Acquisition of Pilgrim Rock, Provides Update on its Massachusetts Operations; 15/03/2018 – JSE: PPC – DETAILED TERMS OF PPC’S TOP-UP BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY; 20/04/2018 – PPC SAYS STEPHAN OLIVIER WON’T BECOME A DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – PILGRIM REACTOR CUT FOR SCHEDULED CONDENSER WORK: OPERATOR; 17/04/2018 – EU regulators say Greek concessions will aid power utility PPC’s rivals; 09/03/2018 – GREECE TO SUBMIT DRAFT LAW ON PPC LIGNITE UNITS SALE BY END MAR; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – Greece’s PPC calls investors to express interest for coal-fired units; 19/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Staff to Conduct Public Meeting to Discuss 2017 Performance of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant; 29/03/2018 – PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP PPC.O : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH BUY, $29 TARGET PRICE

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 972,750 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS INTEND TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEES WITH NAVIENT’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Navient Held $79.4 Billion of FFELP Loans at March 31; 07/05/2018 – Navient Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA WILL BUY NAVIENT’S STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 08/05/2018 – Navient recognized for gender diversity on its board

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 49,100 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 115,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

