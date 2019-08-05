Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) Shareholder Qs Investors Has Upped Its Holding; Icf Intl (ICFI) Stock Value Rose While Boston Partners Decreased Holding by $2.43 Million

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 34,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 301,118 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 266,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 501,119 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – JSE: PPC – DETAILED TERMS OF PPC’S TOP-UP BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY; 19/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Staff to Conduct Public Meeting to Discuss 2017 Performance of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant; 09/05/2018 – Decision Point and Harvard Pilgrim to Speak at Population Health Summit; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC PARENT LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 17/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS ACCEPT GREEK PROPOSAL ALLOWING RIVALS OF GREEK POWER COMPANY PPC DEHr.AT FAIR ACCESS TO LIGNITE-FIRED POWER GENERATION; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC INTERMEDIATE Il LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 17/04/2018 – iAnthus Completes Full Acquisition of Pilgrim Rock, Provides Update on its Massachusetts Operations

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 32,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 459,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.96M, down from 491,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 57,049 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt Inc holds 99,995 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com holds 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) or 3,662 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Ks has 0.21% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 150,633 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 40,317 shares. Aperio Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 30,585 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 930,115 shares. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 0% or 26,260 shares. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Company reported 17,088 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.47% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) or 33,309 shares. Commerce Bancshares owns 8,160 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has 407,363 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 151,669 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $323.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 953,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Llc has 0% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 21,389 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 50,761 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Foundation Resources Mgmt Inc owns 17,505 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest stated it has 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). 84,324 were reported by Tiaa Cref Llc. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,574 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 165 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 3,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 2,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). D E Shaw And Com invested in 0.02% or 774,550 shares.