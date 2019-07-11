Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) Holding Boosted by Spark Investment Management Llc; Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Share Value Declined While Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Upped Its Position

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 7,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,353 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, up from 221,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00B market cap company. It closed at $50.01 lastly. It is down 15.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66.5; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 426.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 413,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 510,800 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, up from 97,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 30,469 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 36.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 09/03/2018 – GREECE TO SUBMIT DRAFT LAW ON PPC LIGNITE UNITS SALE BY END MAR; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN PPC ACHIEVING AN EFFECTIVE 30.0% BEE EQUITY SHAREHOLDING IN RESPECT OF ITS SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AS A “TOP-UP” TRANSACTION AT LEVEL OF PPC’S UNIT , PPC SOUTH AFRICA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED; 11/04/2018 – PPC SEES S. AFRICAN RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS BOOSTING DEMAND; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC PARENT LLC TO RATING ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC INTERMEDIATE Il LLC TO RATING ‘B’; 11/04/2018 – JBS USA Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water, Electricity and Natural Gas as Part of Company’s First Sustainability Report; 08/03/2018 – Greece’s PPC says Chinese firms interested in coal-fired plants sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Wellington Gp Llp holds 88,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 63,226 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Parametrica Management Ltd reported 9,067 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Snow Cap LP holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 243,547 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) or 452,410 shares. Sei Investments Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 152,315 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 9,948 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 101,238 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 9,778 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication invested in 1,042 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability owns 1,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 83,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc holds 0.06% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) or 18,950 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 82,900 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 71,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,900 shares, and cut its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability invested 0.15% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.08% or 16,298 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 890,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl Services Corp accumulated 33 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 4,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling accumulated 0% or 86 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 5.94M shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 33,674 shares. Akre Cap Limited Liability Company holds 3.35M shares. 33,749 are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Incorporated. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Co owns 15,645 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Partners invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Com owns 2,441 shares. M&T State Bank invested in 36,125 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 74,227 shares to 265,750 shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 52,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,889 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

