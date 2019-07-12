Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.50 N/A -0.51 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.71 shows that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.12% and an $5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 13.2%. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.