Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

This is a contrast between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.48 N/A -0.54 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 35.49 N/A -6.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 7.30% at a $5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, which is potential 77.95% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 92.97%. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.