Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Since Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|6.81
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.26
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.84 beta and it is 184.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 7.99%. On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,095.65% and its average price target is $5.5. The results provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.85%
|-22.89%
|-26.75%
|-59.49%
|-76.24%
|-22.21%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
