Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.61 N/A -0.54 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.52 N/A -2.61 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Puma Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.69 beta which makes it 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.30% and an $5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 99.8%. Insiders owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.