Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

We will be comparing the differences between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.53 N/A -0.54 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.06 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -4.40% at a $5 average target price. Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 56.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 45.5%. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.