Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.55 N/A -0.51 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 110.05 N/A -1.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$5 is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -13.94%. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20.31, with potential upside of 190.14%. Based on the data given earlier, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 56.8% respectively. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.