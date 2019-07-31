Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.55
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|9
|110.05
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Volatility & Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$5 is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -13.94%. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20.31, with potential upside of 190.14%. Based on the data given earlier, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 56.8% respectively. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|-2.28%
|1.35%
|-14.2%
|-32.84%
|-6.25%
|-17.81%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
