Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

We are contrasting Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.63 N/A -0.54 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 59.09% respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Competitively, 1.35% are Immune Design Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immune Design Corp.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.