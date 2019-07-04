Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.81 N/A -0.51 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.74 N/A -7.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.71 beta means Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.98 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 7.99% at a $5 average price target. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 46.52%. Based on the results shown earlier, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.