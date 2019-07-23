Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.93 N/A -0.51 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.1 while its Quick Ratio is 33.1. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 6.16% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Equillium Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.