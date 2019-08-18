Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|7.35
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|6.80
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Volatility & Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. In other hand, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential of 0.00%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
