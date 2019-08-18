Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.35 N/A -0.54 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. In other hand, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential of 0.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.