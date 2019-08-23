Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.68 N/A -0.54 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 13.72 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 10.13% upside potential. Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 506.74% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dynavax Technologies Corporation looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.