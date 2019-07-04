Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

We are contrasting Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|6.81
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|65.35
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.2%
|-34%
Volatility & Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.3 beta which makes it 230.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 7.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-6.44%
|-6.76%
|-16.36%
|-44.8%
|-51.75%
|14.05%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
