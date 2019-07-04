Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

We are contrasting Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.81 N/A -0.51 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 65.35 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.3 beta which makes it 230.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 7.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.