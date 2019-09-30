Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Since Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 0.00 35.71M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 922,563,309.18% -64.6% -19.4% CTI BioPharma Corp. 4,671,637,885.92% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta indicates that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 46.63% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 53.9%. Insiders owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.