Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.46
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.97
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.53% and an $5 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 23.69%. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
