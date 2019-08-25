Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.47 N/A -0.54 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.64% and an $5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.