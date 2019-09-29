Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

We will be comparing the differences between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|45.32M
|-0.54
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|9
|-2.51
|93.06M
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|922,563,309.18%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|ArQule Inc.
|1,090,973,036.34%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Risk & Volatility
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.18 beta.
Liquidity
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ArQule Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 38.50%. ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average target price and a 28.57% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 77.4%. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ArQule Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 12 factors ArQule Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
