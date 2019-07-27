Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.99 N/A -0.51 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.26% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 23.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.