Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

We are contrasting Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.10 N/A -0.54 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.89 N/A -0.10 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.36% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $5.

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 35% respectively. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.