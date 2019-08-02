Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) Reaches $5.57 After 8.00% Up Move; Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

The stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 291,118 shares traded. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has risen 3.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PIRS News: 07/05/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 1% Position in Pieris Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA), Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) And Others; 02/05/2018 – PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER ORBIMED CUT STAKE TO 8.45%; 09/03/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss/Shr 40c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 10/04/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ann Barbier, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of DirectorsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $274.14M company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $6.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PIRS worth $21.93 million more.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 211 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 199 decreased and sold stock positions in Kansas City Southern. The investment professionals in our database reported: 82.53 million shares, down from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kansas City Southern in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 157 Increased: 125 New Position: 86.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin drugs. The company has market cap of $274.14 million. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases.

Among 2 analysts covering Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “PIRS Stock Surges on Promising Drug Data Ahead of Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ (PIRS) CEO Steve Yoder on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics among healthcare gainers; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report earnings on August, 8. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Port Of New Orleans Reopens Following Barry – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 740,774 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 6.71% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern for 155,000 shares. 3G Capital Partners Lp owns 452,663 shares or 5.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marlowe Partners Lp has 5.73% invested in the company for 71,201 shares. The California-based Scharf Investments Llc has invested 5.09% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 794,742 shares.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 17.12 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.