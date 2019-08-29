Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) Reaches $4.80 After 7.00% Up Move; First Eagle Investment Management Upped By $64.96 Million Its Post Hldgs (POST) Position

The stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 191,462 shares traded. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has risen 3.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PIRS News: 10/05/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA), Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) And Others; 02/05/2018 – PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER ORBIMED CUT STAKE TO 8.45%; 09/03/2018 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 1% Position in Pieris Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ann Barbier, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIRS); 09/03/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss/Shr 40cThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $237.09M company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $5.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PIRS worth $16.60M more.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Post Hldgs Inc (POST) stake by 119195.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 595,977 shares as Post Hldgs Inc (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 596,477 shares with $65.26 million value, up from 500 last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc now has $7.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 224,121 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin drugs. The company has market cap of $237.09 million. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases.

Among 2 analysts covering Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has $5 highest and $500 lowest target. $5’s average target is 4.17% above currents $4.8 stock price. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, July 30 to “Neutral”.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,318 shares to 180,047 valued at $211.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) stake by 27,249 shares and now owns 2.91 million shares. Nvent Electric Plc was reduced too.

