Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) Reaches $4.79 After 4.00% Down Move; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Increased Home Depot (HD) Holding

The stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 234,585 shares traded. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has risen 3.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PIRS News: 10/05/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA), Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) And Others; 09/03/2018 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 10/04/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 1% Position in Pieris Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ann Barbier, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER ORBIMED CUT STAKE TO 8.45%; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Names Ann Barbier to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $236.59 million company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $4.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PIRS worth $9.46 million less.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 52.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 115,000 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 334,570 shares with $64.20M value, up from 219,570 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $243.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $228.45. About 1.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,507 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares. Markel Corp stated it has 2.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.75% or 9,618 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 4,880 shares. Wafra, a New York-based fund reported 154,391 shares. Qci Asset Management New York owns 81,059 shares. Moreover, Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 1.54 million shares. Cap Wealth Planning Lc reported 1.15% stake. Founders Financial Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,518 shares. Sol Cap Management holds 0.8% or 14,922 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 176,925 shares to 753,340 valued at $63.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 1.69 million shares and now owns 1.96M shares. Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -0.74% below currents $228.45 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pieris Pharma announces management changes – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PIRS Stock Surges on Promising Drug Data Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, GENE, PIRS, TGTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.