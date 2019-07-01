Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) Reaches $4.55 After 5.00% Down Move; Checkers Drive In Restaurants (CHKR) Has 1.6 Sentiment

The stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 160,719 shares traded. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has declined 32.40% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PIRS News: 10/05/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ann Barbier, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER ORBIMED CUT STAKE TO 8.45%; 09/03/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss/Shr 40c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIRS); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA), Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) And Others; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 1% Position in Pieris Pharma; 09/03/2018 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Names Ann Barbier to Bd of DirectorsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $224.14 million company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $4.32 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PIRS worth $11.21M less.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin drugs. The company has market cap of $224.14 million. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases.

More notable recent Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Charts Are Looking Better And Better – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report earnings on August, 8. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% negative EPS growth.

